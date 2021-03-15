PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,553 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.10% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFLT. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 24,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 61,357 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 28,901 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 228,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 303,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 48,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $12.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $481.52 million, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.97. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $12.59.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.79%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 7,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $79,374.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.