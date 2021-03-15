PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,311,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $26,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 161,322 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,988 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 14,665 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,094 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 14,346 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 414,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 271,073 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $188,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,380.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,406 shares of company stock worth $2,223,352. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PDC Energy stock opened at $41.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.59. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

