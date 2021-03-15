PayPie (PPP) Trading 101.7% Higher Over Last Week

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 15th. One PayPie token can now be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PayPie has traded up 101.7% against the US dollar. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $623.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00048503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00012360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $374.87 or 0.00659732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00072224 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00026055 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00035440 BTC.

PayPie Token Profile

PayPie (CRYPTO:PPP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb

Buying and Selling PayPie

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars.

