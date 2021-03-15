Paul Abberley Purchases 51 Shares of Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) Stock

Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) insider Paul Abberley purchased 51 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £150.96 ($197.23).

Paul Abberley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Paul Abberley acquired 49 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.98) per share, with a total value of £149.45 ($195.26).

Shares of LON CAY opened at GBX 301 ($3.93) on Monday. Charles Stanley Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 326 ($4.26). The company has a market cap of £156.86 million and a P/E ratio of 14.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 300.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 268.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 382 ($4.99) target price on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Charles Stanley Group Company Profile

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

