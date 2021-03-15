Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Has $34.32 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,556 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 14.3% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $34,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.38. 172,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,169,020. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.15. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $131.98.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.