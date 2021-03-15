Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 191,700 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the February 11th total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 79.9 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PKIUF. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Parkland from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Parkland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

OTCMKTS:PKIUF opened at $31.90 on Monday. Parkland has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.84.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

