Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $275.86.

PH has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 472,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,635,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $314.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,365. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.70 and its 200 day moving average is $251.70. The company has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $313.79.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

