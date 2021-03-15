Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Short Interest Down 66.3% in February

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 455,200 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the February 11th total of 1,349,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 504,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

PCRFY traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.43. 158,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,067. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.00. Panasonic has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Panasonic alerts:

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.37 billion during the quarter. Panasonic had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Equities analysts expect that Panasonic will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, and services various electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.