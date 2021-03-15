Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 86,947 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 67.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86,947 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Ennis worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ennis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ennis by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 106,551 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Ennis by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,092,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,495,000 after purchasing an additional 96,495 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ennis by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 40,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ennis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $545,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ennis alerts:

Shares of EBF stock opened at $21.50 on Monday. Ennis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $560.51 million, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Ennis had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $92.44 million for the quarter.

Ennis Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.