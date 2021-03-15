Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,030 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,030 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Invesco by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 61,341 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 1,994.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,651 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the third quarter worth about $282,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the third quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,194,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $25.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $25.72.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

