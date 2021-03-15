Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Syneos Health by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,558,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,176,000 after purchasing an additional 39,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,084,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,635,000 after purchasing an additional 75,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYNH shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

In other Syneos Health news, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $345,190,591.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $4,883,067.87. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,734,631 shares of company stock valued at $351,263,976. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYNH stock opened at $73.80 on Monday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $81.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.85.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

