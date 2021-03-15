Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HELE. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 34.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 55.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $227.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $265.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HELE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer cut Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

