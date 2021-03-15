Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $716,000 Position in NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NantKwest were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NantKwest by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,303,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,762 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NantKwest in the 4th quarter valued at $1,611,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NantKwest by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 125,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 77,982 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NantKwest by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 73,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NantKwest in the 4th quarter valued at $976,000. 9.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NantKwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

NK stock opened at $32.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -45.76 and a beta of 2.61. NantKwest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26.

In other NantKwest news, insider Barry J. Simon sold 22,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $510,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,192,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,718,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry J. Simon sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $2,346,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,300,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,574,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 301,109 shares of company stock valued at $5,563,937. Company insiders own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

NantKwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

