Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $689,000 Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 820.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,694,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Catalent by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 31,730 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Catalent by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

In other news, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total value of $622,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $278,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,324. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Argus upped their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $105.76 on Monday. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $127.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.77. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.