Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWX. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at about $595,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 105.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 11,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SWX opened at $65.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $81.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $914.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

