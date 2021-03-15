Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,659 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 67,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 23,545 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 102,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 60,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $34.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $30.03.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ELAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Argus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.65.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.