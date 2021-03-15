Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,953 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,236 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 1.2% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ossiam owned approximately 0.10% of Palo Alto Networks worth $35,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.06.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total value of $13,997,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,220,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,299,938.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 129,317 shares of company stock worth $46,192,819 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $5.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $337.00. 3,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,733. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

