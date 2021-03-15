Pacific Edge Advisors LLC Has $4.21 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,298. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day moving average of $55.73.

