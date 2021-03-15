Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 171,800 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the February 11th total of 263,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,065,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $6.64 on Monday. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Summitry LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

