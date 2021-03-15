Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 171,800 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the February 11th total of 263,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,065,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $6.64 on Monday. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.20%.
About Oxford Lane Capital
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.