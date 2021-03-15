Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 27,902 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.24% of Oxford Lane Capital worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 10.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 251,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

