Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Stock Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 966,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,943 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $26,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMI. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $164,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $443,344 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OMI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $36.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average is $25.40.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 1.79%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

