Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.95.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OC. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Longbow Research increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 154,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after buying an additional 86,922 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 79.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 16,477 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 19.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OC traded up $1.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.85. The company had a trading volume of 15,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,499. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Owens Corning has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $88.40. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.49 and its 200-day moving average is $75.04.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Owens Corning declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

