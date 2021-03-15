Outset Medical, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:OM) Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 15th

Outset Medical’s (NASDAQ:OM) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, March 15th. Outset Medical had issued 8,951,111 shares in its initial public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $241,679,997 based on an initial share price of $27.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OM shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

NASDAQ OM opened at $51.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.21. Outset Medical has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). On average, analysts predict that Outset Medical will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pincus X. L.P. Warburg sold 552,934 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $27,840,226.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

