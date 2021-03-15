Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Shares Purchased by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Outfront Media makes up approximately 0.9% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Outfront Media worth $6,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 468,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 982,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,227,000 after purchasing an additional 30,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 5.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OUT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $23.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -121.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

