Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) will report $50,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. Otonomy reported sales of $160,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year sales of $240,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $280,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.15 million, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 14,379.87% and a negative return on equity of 108.75%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

NASDAQ OTIC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.81. 354,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,339. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $135.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97.

In other news, Director Jay Lichter sold 311,100 shares of Otonomy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $917,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,074,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,574 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the third quarter worth approximately $15,919,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 226.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,184,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,897,000 after buying an additional 2,210,238 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 27.9% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,111,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 460,185 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 81.6% in the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 924,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 415,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

