Ossiam Trims Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Ossiam reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,514 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Biogen were worth $11,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.47.

Biogen stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $267.62. The stock had a trading volume of 19,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,404. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.35. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $363.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.