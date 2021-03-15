Ossiam Has $20.89 Million Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Ossiam decreased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,907,930 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 412,676 shares during the quarter. Ossiam owned 0.09% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $20,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DB. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.40. 89,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,370,672. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.