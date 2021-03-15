Ossiam Grows Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 14,604.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 398,209 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 395,501 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 0.8% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ossiam’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $23,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 431,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 125,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.93. The company had a trading volume of 29,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,094. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average is $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($1.42). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upgraded Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Article: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.