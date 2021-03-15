Ossiam Acquires 86,220 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 346.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,142 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 86,220 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 479,229 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $69,081,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Walmart by 306.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 62,370 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 47,042 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $2,738,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Walmart by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,385 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $67,662,000 after purchasing an additional 201,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.39.

In other news, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 579,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $84,644,625.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,580,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,850,495.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,269,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,295,631 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,341,421. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

