Ormeus Cash Market Capitalization Reaches $1.86 Million (OMC)

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Cash has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Ormeus Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ormeus Cash has a market cap of $1.86 million and $199,470.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $207.10 or 0.00365966 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000157 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Ormeus Cash Profile

Ormeus Cash (OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto . Ormeus Cash’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . The official website for Ormeus Cash is ormeuscash.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Buying and Selling Ormeus Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

