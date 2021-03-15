Origo Reaches Market Cap of $4.42 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Origo has a total market cap of $4.42 million and $1.79 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origo has traded up 31.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00048300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.02 or 0.00655292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00071962 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00026225 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00035550 BTC.

Origo Profile

Origo (CRYPTO:OGO) is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. The official website for Origo is origo.network . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

