OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at Raymond James

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OGI. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram to C$3.48 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$1.90 to C$4.20 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.13.

TSE OGI opened at C$5.51 on Friday. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of C$1.35 and a 52-week high of C$8.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -5.98.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$19.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

