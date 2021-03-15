O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ORLY. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.95.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $482.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $496.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

