OracleChain Reaches Market Cap of $359,351.44 (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One OracleChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OracleChain has a market cap of $359,351.44 and $58,180.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OracleChain has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OracleChain Token Profile

OracleChain launched on June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 tokens. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io . The official message board for OracleChain is medium.com/@OracleChain

Buying and Selling OracleChain

