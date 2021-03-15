Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $82.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.10% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ORCL. Barclays upgraded shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.13.

NYSE ORCL opened at $67.16 on Monday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 700,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,175,000. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

