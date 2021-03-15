Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Lessened by H2o Am LLP

H2o Am LLP decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,070 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 23,041 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 5.5% of H2o Am LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. H2o Am LLP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Oracle by 260.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $249,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755,354 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Oracle by 31.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3,764.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,207,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $131,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,932 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $108,960,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 18.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,742,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $581,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,153 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 700,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,175,000. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays upgraded Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.15. The stock had a trading volume of 170,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,894,868. The company has a market capitalization of $197.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.77. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

