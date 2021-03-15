OptionRoom (ROOM) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.13 Million

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 14th. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $44.09 million and $2.13 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded up 46.9% against the dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for $3.61 or 0.00006006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.66 or 0.00441360 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00063137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00049012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00092173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00067651 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.84 or 0.00509780 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000484 BTC.

About OptionRoom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

