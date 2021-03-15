Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 4,852 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,852 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 11.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,718,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,348,000 after acquiring an additional 712,241 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 2.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,255,000 after buying an additional 37,299 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,091,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after buying an additional 226,372 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 419,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after buying an additional 101,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 304,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HSBC. Investec cut HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut HSBC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

HSBC stock opened at $29.74 on Monday. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $121.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.48, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

