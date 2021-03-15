Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,567 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.1% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 586.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDL opened at $32.52 on Monday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $32.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.75.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

