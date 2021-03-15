Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 23,742 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,742 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 401,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 72,803 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 914,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 78,787 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 320,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 48,317 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 569,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $9.41 on Monday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.02.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

