Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $987,000 Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,924 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 8.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 935,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,282,000 after purchasing an additional 73,342 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 464,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 25,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 23.0% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 428,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

In other news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,894,660. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $44.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.68. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $49.79.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

