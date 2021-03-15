Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,436 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 40,022 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $62.87 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.41. The firm has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a PE ratio of -169.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

