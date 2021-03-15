Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 481 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after purchasing an additional 23,292 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $10,118,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in The Allstate by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $115.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $116.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.96.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

