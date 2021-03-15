Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,861,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,086 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,810,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,729,000 after purchasing an additional 249,038 shares during the period. GEM Realty Capital bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth $7,358,000. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $5,423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $42.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.50. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -535.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

