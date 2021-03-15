Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 65,731 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in China Mobile by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,832,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,853,000 after acquiring an additional 461,273 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in China Mobile by 11.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 742,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,871,000 after acquiring an additional 77,439 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in China Mobile by 28.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 557,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,926,000 after acquiring an additional 122,085 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in China Mobile by 6.7% in the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 468,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,073,000 after acquiring an additional 29,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in China Mobile in the third quarter valued at $13,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Get China Mobile alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of CHL opened at $27.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.37. The stock has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.47. China Mobile Limited has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $44.93.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL).

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.