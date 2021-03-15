Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 937.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARWR opened at $72.74 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $92.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -86.60 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

In related news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $1,810,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 317,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,970,841.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 9,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $759,489.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,238 shares of company stock valued at $17,750,157 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

