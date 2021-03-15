Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter worth $257,000.

NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $72.07 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.20.

