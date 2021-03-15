Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 604 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Toro were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Toro by 449.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 63,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 51,835 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Toro during the third quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in The Toro by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of The Toro by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toro by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $101.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.76. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $103.27.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.36 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTC. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Bank of America began coverage on The Toro in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $159,953.00. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $1,598,086.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,161 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,738 in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

