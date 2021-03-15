Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 177,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,230,000 after acquiring an additional 69,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $67.92 on Monday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.71.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.84 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is presently 70.04%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

