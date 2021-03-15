Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 755 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.2% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $72,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,089.49 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,210.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3,193.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

